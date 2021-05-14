Advertisement

Old RC Cola mural discovered in downtown Panama City

By Tony Reese
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A piece of history may have just been discovered in Bay County.

What appears to be an old Royal Crown Cola ad can be found in downtown Panama City.

The mural appears to have survived several years because it was painted on stucco.

Royal Crown Cola or RC Cola was first introduced to the world in 1905.

Several sources say it was originally created for the Cole-Hampton-Hatcher grocery store in Columbus, Georgia as a way to avoid the high cost of Coca-Cola syrup.

”I think it’s something that may have a little historic value you know for future generations to see. I mean it’s really old obviously, it’s been stuck up by stucco for quite some time,” said local Patrick Barr.

It’s unclear when the mural was painted. It can be found on the L.H. Bead Gallery building on Harrison Avenue.

