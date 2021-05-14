Advertisement

Opening ceremony held for Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Thursday

By Dani Travis
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway, or “Back” Back Beach Road to some, aims to provide relief to drivers on Back Beach Road. Thursday, a grand opening ceremony was held for the highly anticipated project city officials say has been talked about for decades.

The almost three-mile bypass will provide locals, commuters, and tourists easy access from Nautilus Street to Highway 79. This will help ease traffic congestion in the Pier Park area.

The parkway was built as part of a partnership with the city, Bay County, the Florida Department of Transportation, and The St. Joe Company.

City officials said phase two was approximately $16 million. Phase two broke ground last April and is said to be opening right on time.

Mayor Mark Sheldon said they estimate it will take 25,000 cars a day off Back Beach Road.

“We know the number one issue on Panama City Beach is traffic and movement, so this gives us the opportunity to get people moving on a brand new road. We’re so excited for it to open today,” said Sheldon.

Former Mayor Gayle Oberst said these phases were in talks when she was in office.

“To see the next city council and the city pick up and go forward, it’s great and I just hope there will be more sections that will be opened in the near future,” said Oberst.

Phase two also includes a multi-use trail on the east side of Nautilus, which connects to Gayle’s Trail. This phase is in addition to phase one of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway. Phase one runs from Highway 79 to North Pier Park Drive.

