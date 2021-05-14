PCB is getting new sidewalks sooner than you think

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New sidewalks in Panama City Beach may be coming sooner than you think. At Thursday’s city council meeting, council members said they want to give pedestrians safer access to Pier Park.

The sidewalk will run from Nautilus Street to North Pier Park Drive. According to the consent agenda, the amount approved is not to exceed $434,000. Vice-Mayor Geoff McConnell said sidewalks are not cheap. He said a lot of this money goes into permitting, surveying and engineering. McConnell said these sidewalks are exciting for two reasons.

“Number one it gives us safe access for pedestrians over to Pier Park North and number two it could help some of our traffic concerns over at the Nautilus Cover light,” said McConnell.

McConnell said they’ve gone through the design phase and are getting ready to issue the construction contract. He said the goal is to have these sidewalks done by the next tourist season.

