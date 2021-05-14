Advertisement

Students at the top of their class and honoring police officers top this week’s 850 Good News

BDS honored 2021 valedictorians and salutatorians.
BDS honored 2021 valedictorians and salutatorians.(WJHG)
By Sam Martello
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at the top of their class and honoring police officers top this week’s 850 Good News.

Bay District Schools students have faced more challenges than most. With a category five hurricane on top of a global pandemic, their education has been put to the test.

Bay District Schools wanted to recognize its 2021 valedictorians and salutatorians. The top two seniors from each school gathered on Monday and shared challenges they’ve faced.

“Maybe without some of the experiences I went through, I wouldn’t be in the place I am now and I’m absolutely ecstatic about my future,” Salutatorian Jace Damon said. “I have everything to be thankful for.”

All students agree that the hurricane and pandemic have made them stronger students.

This week men and women in blue were celebrated at a Panama City Commission meeting.

City leaders took time to honor National Police Week and thank those who serve and protect.

“It is also a stark reminder that the women and men selflessly serve the city whatever agency they may work for to protect the community and to serve the citizens to the best of their ability,” Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin said. “But it is always knowing that when we leave home, we may not make it back that day.”

A service was also held to recognize those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

A special program at Chipola College helps students from enrollment all the way through graduation.

The Student Support Services Trio Program received $1.3 million to go towards hiring more staff.

Chipola College Sophomore and Social Coordinator for Trio Rayana Watford said the program has been a game-changer in her college career.

“They have helped me a lot through the two years that I’ve been here and they’re just very supportive of all their students,” Watford said. “And no matter what, they want us to thrive and not just survive.”

The money is part of a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

That wraps up this week’s 850 Good News.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Panama City Police Department, employees at a church located on Grave Avenue...
Two Panama City men arrested after burglary at local church
A Bay County Jail detention deputy was arrested Thursday for allegedly introducing contraband...
Detention deputy employed at Bay County Jail arrested
Some will tell you the Bay District Schools tax referendum being shot down last month was the...
More BDS teachers resigning for one common reason
Taylor Haynes, 17, was last seen in March in Ohio.
Missing Ohio teen could be in Panama City Beach
The county is hosting a job fair on Thursday.
Bay County looking to fill multiple positions

Latest News

New sidewalks in Panama City Beach may be coming sooner than you think.
PCB is getting new sidewalks sooner than you think
The almost three-mile bypass will provide locals, commuters, and tourists easy access from...
Opening ceremony held for Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Thursday
What appears to be an old Royal Crown Cola ad can be found in downtown Panama City.
Old RC Cola mural discovered in downtown Panama City
What appears to be an old royal crown cola ad can be found in Downtown Panama City.
Old RC Mural Discovered in Downtown Panama City