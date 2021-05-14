PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at the top of their class and honoring police officers top this week’s 850 Good News.

Bay District Schools students have faced more challenges than most. With a category five hurricane on top of a global pandemic, their education has been put to the test.

Bay District Schools wanted to recognize its 2021 valedictorians and salutatorians. The top two seniors from each school gathered on Monday and shared challenges they’ve faced.

“Maybe without some of the experiences I went through, I wouldn’t be in the place I am now and I’m absolutely ecstatic about my future,” Salutatorian Jace Damon said. “I have everything to be thankful for.”

All students agree that the hurricane and pandemic have made them stronger students.

This week men and women in blue were celebrated at a Panama City Commission meeting.

City leaders took time to honor National Police Week and thank those who serve and protect.

“It is also a stark reminder that the women and men selflessly serve the city whatever agency they may work for to protect the community and to serve the citizens to the best of their ability,” Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin said. “But it is always knowing that when we leave home, we may not make it back that day.”

A service was also held to recognize those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

A special program at Chipola College helps students from enrollment all the way through graduation.

The Student Support Services Trio Program received $1.3 million to go towards hiring more staff.

Chipola College Sophomore and Social Coordinator for Trio Rayana Watford said the program has been a game-changer in her college career.

“They have helped me a lot through the two years that I’ve been here and they’re just very supportive of all their students,” Watford said. “And no matter what, they want us to thrive and not just survive.”

The money is part of a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

That wraps up this week’s 850 Good News.

