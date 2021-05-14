Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cooler and less humid air has returned to the panhandle and should be around as we move into the weekend. For tonight skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the 50s. Winds will be NE at 5 mph. Friday will be sunny w/low humidity. Highs will reach the upper 70s. The sunny and dry weather continues through Sunday w/lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s. The rain does not return to the forecast until next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

