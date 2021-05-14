Advertisement

Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, unless required by local law.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the company announced Friday.

The decision also applies to the retailer’s Sam’s Club stores.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” a company statement said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Masks still must be worn where required by state or local laws.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County Jail detention deputy was arrested Thursday for allegedly introducing contraband...
Detention deputy employed at Bay County Jail arrested
Taylor Haynes, 17, was last seen in March in Ohio.
UPDATE: Missing Ohio teen found in Panama City Beach
According to the Panama City Police Department, employees at a church located on Grave Avenue...
Two Panama City men arrested after burglary at local church
Some will tell you the Bay District Schools tax referendum being shot down last month was the...
More BDS teachers resigning for one common reason
The county is hosting a job fair on Thursday.
Bay County looking to fill multiple positions

Latest News

The Calhoun County Airport is reopening this weekend.
Calhoun County airport reopens this weekend
Starting July 1, alcohol takeout and delivery orders will be on the menu permanently.
Local restaurants praise new alcohol to-go law
The search for the next president of Florida State University continues.
Education Commissioner candidacy for FSU President puts accreditation in jeopardy
The man who organized the drive for the Florida Lottery has died at the age of 100.
Man who created Florida Lottery dies at 100