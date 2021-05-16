24th Annual Blessing of the Fleet in St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The first “normal” Blessing of the Fleet since before Hurricane Michael was held Saturday at St. Andrews Marina.

Vendors, live music, and food were all available for event-goers.

A blessing is given to fishermen for a good year.

Organizers said the event is a way to bring people together.

Last year they held a smaller version due to the pandemic.

“It’s become a tradition that we bless the fleet so that they will have a good, safe fishing season if that’s what they do, if it’s fishing that the fish are plentiful and that they are safe on the water,” Second Chance of Northwest Florida. President Sherl Morden said.

The Blessing of the Fleet events raises money for the nonprofit Second Chances of Northwest Florida.

