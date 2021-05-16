Advertisement

Business owners praise Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway opening

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Phase two of Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway is now open.

Business owners near the so-called ‘Back’ Back Beach Road said they are hopeful for a positive change when it comes to traffic.

The almost three-mile road gives drivers access to Highway 79 from Nautilus street.

City officials said it could take 25,000 vehicles off Back Beach Road and help alleviate some traffic.

Indian Motorcycle General Manager Randy Moore said he’s excited for the road to finally be open.

“I think it’s going to loosen up our arteries on our main road Highway 98 here, and not only that, but I’m going to get a lot more people to our development here,” said Moore.

At David’s New Orleans Style Snowballs, owner David Ellingson said they are hoping for more customers, with traffic being less of a headache.

“Looking forward to the whole thing getting done, I think it will take some pressure off of Back Beach just to help us with whenever there are events going on,” said Ellingson.

Phase two cost $16 million.

