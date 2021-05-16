Advertisement

The Visit Panama City Beach Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast brings in over 1400 triathletes

By Julia Daniels
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Driving around Panama City Beach Saturday morning may have been difficult as the 39th annual Visit Panama City Beach Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast kicked off at Edgewater bright and early with the first of over 1400 competitors hitting the water at six a.m.

This triathlon is a little different than the Ironman set November in that it is cut in half, so it is a 1.2-mile swim, with a few participants said the gulf was a little choppy ,followed by a 56-mile bike ride that took participants on a loop up 79 north and back, and then to top it all off, they run half a marathon, 13.1 miles.

The top finisher for today, was Jan Stepinski, who had a 24:47 swim, 2:01:20 bike ride, and a 1:21:13 run, rounding out his total time for today to 3:51:09.

“I’m thrilled to have finished, to be here,” said Stepinski. “I came here off of an injury. I wasn’t sure how it’d go at all, and it’s really hot here, unlike where I’ve come from from California. I didn’t know what to expect with that either. I’m thrilled to have had such a good race. Florida is awesome.”

The female top finisher for today, was Florida native, Chelsea Hollingsworth-Barnhill. She finished today with a 29:19 swim, 2:35:32 bike ride, and a 1:26:30 run, making her total today, 4:37:58.

Chelsea, a little emotional, as this was her first half ironman ever, and she had no idea she was the top female finisher! This was also her first half Ironman with her husband, something she said made it even more special.

It’s truly a gift from God to be able to come here and be able to compete like this,” said Hollingsworth-Barnhill. “Honestly, it’s my faith that gets me through races like this because I know that he gives me the strength that I don’t realize that I have, and that was today. Winning overall today, that is not my own strength. That’s God’s strength through me, so it’s really special to feel that. It’s very encouraging.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash along 231 Friday night.
Two dead in Bay County crash
A third person, a one-year-old child, has died from injuries he sustained during a fatal crash...
UPDATE: Baby dies from injuries in weekend fatal crash on Hwy 231
A local employee was scammed out of more than $1,000.
Local police warn area businesses of phone scam
Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were transported to a local hospital with...
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Jackson County
Tony O'Rourke claims public funds had been spent to make significant capital improvements to...
Internal investigation into money spent on Panama City Beach park

Latest News

The Gators set for 1A State Semi Tuesday
Wewahitchka softball team practices in Clermont, prepares for 1A State Semifinal Tuesday
Freeport in the spring
Freeport in the spring
Bulldogs focus on execution for the spring
Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast
Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast