Tribute to Gold Star families in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Locals and visitors are paying tribute to gold star families.

The GoldStars Tribute Wall is in Panama City Beach this weekend.

It pays tribute to the servicemen and women who died in the Gulf War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

There are over 7,000 names of fallen service members on the wall.

GoldStars Tribute Wall Founder and President Samuel Nicoara said this tribute is important for the families.

“It’s a reminder to the public and the world of the sacrifices they have made for our freedoms. You and I are here talking about it today without having to worry about any attacks because those guys behind me have given it all,” said Nicora.

You still have time to see the GoldStars Tribute Wall. It’s at the PCB Harley Davidson until Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.