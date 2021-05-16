Advertisement

Workweek Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another great day across the Panhandle today, but muggier conditions are on the way.

Humidity will increase as we get into the beginning of the workweek, with rain chances returning by Tuesday. The good news is that rain chances overall have fallen, with around a 20% chance of showers on Tuesday and only 10% on Tuesday and Wednesday. It’ll still feel much more humid, but drier conditions are on the way for next weekend.

You can watch my full forecast above.

