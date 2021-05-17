A new program to benefit veterans comes to the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Veterans in the panhandle will soon be able to utilize a program that’ll be beneficial in several ways.

The Panhandle Warrior Partnership (PWP) is a program that assists in accessing VA benefits as well as local services specializing in housing, employment, education, healthcare, recreation, and more.

This program is also a local lead for a national suicide prevention study called Operation Deep Dive.

”An average of 17 to 20 military veterans die by suicide every day, and panhandle residents have the chance to help end this crisis by participating in Operation Deep Dive. We’ll discuss the latest research and local suicide prevention resources during a Facebook Live broadcast on Wednesday, the 19th at 1 pm Central time,” Panhandle Warrior Partnership Team Lead Keith Manley said.

For veterans in the Panhandle seeking connections with local and national resources, contact the Panhandle Warrior Partnership at 850.945.VETS or visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.