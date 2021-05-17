Advertisement

Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Dozens of protestors on Monday took one of Tokyo’s busiest streets and called for the cancellation of the Summer Olympics, which Japan is determined to host despite a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

With the number of hospitalized patients close to record-high levels, along with a slow vaccine rollout, more people in Japan are feeling uneasy about the prospect of carrying out the world’s biggest sports event in just 10 weeks.

The rally was originally planned as a protest to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach’s cancelled May 17-18 visit to Japan.

“Medical workers in Japan are all exhausted, and there is no guarantee that the Olympics could be held safely,” Keiko Nakamori, a 65-year-old protester, said outside Shimbashi station.

A survey published Monday by the Asahi newspaper showed more than 80% of 1,527 respondents said the Olympic Games should be canceled or further postponed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash along 231 Friday night.
Two dead in Bay County crash
A third person, a one-year-old child, has died from injuries he sustained during a fatal crash...
UPDATE: Baby dies from injuries in weekend fatal crash on Hwy 231
A local employee was scammed out of more than $1,000.
Local police warn area businesses of phone scam
Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were transported to a local hospital with...
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Jackson County
Tony O'Rourke claims public funds had been spent to make significant capital improvements to...
Internal investigation into money spent on Panama City Beach park

Latest News

Jurors heard both sides of the case and now it’s up to them to decide the final verdict.
Zachary Wester trial goes to the jury
This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge
Former Rep. Matt Gaetz pleads guilty.
Former friend of Rep. Matt Gaetz pleads guilty
Since the pass closure, Commissioner Bill Dozier said the lack of fresh seawater coming in has...
Bay County working to reopen the East Pass
An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive