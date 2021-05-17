Bulldogs focus on execution for the spring

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -In Walton County, the freeport football team taking advantage of their spring. Like many schools and many football players in the area, this has been one of, if not the only, normal spring these players have experienced.

Head coach, Shaun Arntz saying he’s very pleased with how things are going. He also said the offseason went really well in the weight room during and like many area teams, they have a pretty young group.

“We do have, probably eight or nine seniors, and only four or five of them have real, extensive experience, but we have a really big sophomore class, upcoming juniors,” said Coach Arntz. “They have a lot of good experience from last year, and they’ve got a lot of ability, so it’s going to be a lot of fun to see them grow over the remainder of this spring and then summer moving into the fall.”

Coach is also feeling pretty optimistic with their game plan for the year.

“Really, the guys are on board with everything,” said Coach Arntz. “Having so much time off, and seeing how well our guys did last fall when they came back, they were all ready. We’ve got a different approach this year. We are focusing more on schemes, play memorization, and that kind of stuff, rather than putting in so much time on fundamentals and technique. We will do all that when we don’t have shoulder pads in the summer. Right now, we just want to know who we can count on in the fall to remember plays, to know where to get lined, and to know what their expectations are on play-to-play.”

The Bulldogs will host Maclay Friday night at 6 p.m. in a scrimmage with five quarters, three for varsity and two for JV.

