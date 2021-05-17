Franklin County Sheriff’s Office warns against reckless driving

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the reckless driving in Franklin County is getting out of hand.

Deputies said they have seen a rise in speeding, drinking and driving, and distracted driving.

Sheriff Smith said he doesn’t think it can get much worse but with Memorial Day coming up, he is a bit concerned.

Sheriff Smith warns there will be zero tolerance going into the holiday weekend.

”There is going to be a lot of people coming here and I am going to be instructing deputies, zero tolerance if you catch them speeding, if you catch them distracted driving they are going to get a ticket, know it coming in here,” Sheriff Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said he wants tourists to come in and have a good time but he wants them to leave safely. He is concerned about the safety of everyone; tourists and residents included.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.