Girl shot in head while playing at birthday party in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police are investigating after a child was shot in the head while playing outside during a birthday party in Minneapolis. The child is in “very critical condition” at the hospital.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Minneapolis’ Jordan neighborhood. Police believe a four-door red Ford was driving in an alleyway when someone inside the vehicle shot at a house.

Children were playing in the yard, and police say a girl was shot in the head. She is in “very critical condition” at the hospital. She was taken to the hospital by police squad car, as authorities said she couldn’t wait for an ambulance to arrive.

Jackie Robinson says the girl who was shot is her niece’s best friend, who was at the home celebrating her niece’s 9th birthday.

“So, we’re just celebrating the birthday party, and all of a sudden, shots are coming towards kids on the trampoline,” Robinson said.

Shawndreya Amerson’s 5-year-old daughter was also at the party when the shooting happened. She was able to FaceTime her daughter afterwards to make sure she was OK.

“My daughter is 5 years old. My daughter doesn’t know what a d--- gunshot is. She shouldn’t even have to at this age,” Amerson said.

None of the other children at the party were hurt in the incident, but they are, nonetheless, traumatized. Their parents are left questioning whether their kids will be safe simply going outside to play.

“We can’t even do anything regular anymore? Our kids aren’t safe anymore?” Amerson said.

Both Robinson and Amerson are questioning what Minneapolis City Council members and leaders will do to stop this from continuing to happen. Robinson says gun violence is becoming too common in the neighborhood.

“When do the people who are in charge take accountability? When does it happen? When do they step up?” Amerson said.

Police say the suspect fled the scene but promise “no stone will be left unturned” in the investigation.

