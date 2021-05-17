Advertisement

Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021
DENVER (AP) — A judge has ordered a Colorado hunting guide accused of assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot be placed on house arrest after prosecutors say he violated the conditions of his release by having a gun and shooting a mountain lion.

Monday’s order bars Patrick Montgomery from having firearms and hunting.

Prosecutors say he killed the mountain lion in March even though he was ordered not to have any illegal guns while the charges against him related to the Jan. 6 riot are pending.

They say Montgomery wasn’t allowed to have firearms because of a 1996 robbery conviction.

