Monday Evening Forecast

Sunny, warm, & dry weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a wet start to the month we are now settling into a warmer and drier pattern in the panhandle that is more typical for this time of year. We will see clear skies tonight w/lows in the 60s. Expect more sun Tuesday w/highs near 80 at the coast w/mid 80s inland. Over the rest of the week and into the weekend we will see a gradual warming trend and the dry weather continuing.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

