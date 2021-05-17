Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a few more upper level clouds cruising our skies. They won’t be enough to block out the sunshine completely this morning or throughout the day. So grab the shades and something comfortable out the door as we’re starting out very pleasant.

Temperatures are in the 60s on the coast to the upper 50s inland. We’re still less humid out the door right now giving us a light and airy feel. However, southeasterly winds over the next several days gradually work back in a warmer and slightly humid feel. So roll down the windows and soak up the morning drive today.

Temperatures warm fast under the mainly sunny skies as we reach the 70s by mid-morning. Highs today have no trouble reaching the 80s just about Panhandle-wide, low 80s around the bays and mid 80s inland. The only exception may be those beaches directly exposed to the southeast wind over the relatively cooler Gulf waters in the low 70s. That consistent onshore breeze may keep those beaches in the upper 70s for daytime highs.

High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic states will work to bring a consistent southeasterly flow over the next week. The east to southeasterly flow will keep us on the line between feeling tolerable at times to quite sticky. However, the ridge of high pressure looks to suppress any afternoon shower or storm activity in the warm and moist flow. It’s a less than 10% chance we can get an inland stray shower to develop over the next several days.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly to mostly sunny skies with warm highs in the 80s for most. Your 7 Day Forecast has warmth and humidity returning throughout the week with a less than 10% chance for a stray afternoon shower.

