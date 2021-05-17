Nearly four dozen people arrested in area sting operation
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Beginning on May 10th, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and numerous agencies from around the Panhandle of Florida conducted a multi-phased operation focused on addressing sexual offender and predator violations.
The first phase was an undercover operation focused on law enforcement officers posing as children online. The “undercover children” made their age abundantly clear and waited to be solicited by a suspect. Once the suspect asked to meet in person, a location was agreed upon. When the suspect arrived, they were taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshal Task Force. Three such individuals were taken into custody. The investigation is on-going regarding additional information obtained from this operation with further charges likely pending.
The second phase dealt with compliance issues related to registered sexual offenders and predators living in Jackson County. Deputies traveled to the offenders’ homes and verified all of the information included in their most recent registration. If the offender was out of compliance, they were taken into custody. Thirty-two registered offenders were arrested for non-compliance without incident.
The third phase addressed outstanding warrants regarding sex crimes, crimes against children, and failure to register charges related to sex offenders. Three such warrants were served. Some of the individuals arrested during this operation are not sexual offenders. During the course of conducting compliance checks or searching for fugitives, law enforcement encountered additional individuals with warrants, or those in possession of narcotics. Nine arrests were made.
Participating agencies and divisions include: The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, The Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshal Service, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, The Florida Highway Patrol, The Lynn Haven Police Department, The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, The Panama City Police Department, The Sneads Police Department, The Panama City Beach Police Department, the State Attorney’s Office and the dedicated men and women of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the Special Victim’s Unit, Sex Offender Compliance Division, Criminal Investigations Division, Drug Task Force, The JCSO Reserve Unit, Patrol Division, K-9 Division, and JCSO Operations.
The results of this operation are as follows:
45 Arrests
114 Felony Charges
6 Misdemeanor Charges
27.21 Grams of Methamphetamines Seized
3.91 Grams of Cocaine Seized
Approximately 12 Grams of Marijuana Seized with Paraphernalia
$9,400 in Stolen Currency Recovered
11 Stolen Guns Recovered
Arrests :
Marvin Leon Bonine-Registered Sex Offender
Sneads Florida
Male Age 57
4 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts
----------------------------------------
David Russell Ratliff-Registered Sexual Predator
Marianna Florida
Male Age 61
Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Account
----------------------------------------
William Ray Wagner-Registered Sexual Predator
Sneads Florida
Male Age 52
3 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Vehicles, Social Media Account & Phone
-----------------------------------------
Stian McKinley Parsons-Registered Sexual Offender
Cypress Florida
Male Age 22
Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Vehicles
-----------------------------------------
Matthew Dean Siemens-Registered Sexual Offender
Cypress Florida
Male Age 47
3 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts
----------------------------------------
Alvin Crosby-Registered Sexual Offender
Grand Ridge Florida
Male Age 61
2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts
----------------------------------------
Charles Edward Johnson-Registered Sexual Predator
Grand Ridge Florida
Male Age 40
Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Account
----------------------------------------
Philip William Rosenfeld Jr.-Registered Sexual Offender
Grand Ridge Florida
Male Age 54
2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts
-----------------------------------------
Charles Jeffery Johnson-Registered Sexual Offender
Grand Ridge Florida
Male Age 59
Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts
Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
------------------------------------------
Michael Wayne Freeman-Registered Sexual Offender
Marianna Florida
Male Age 49
Charges: Child Abuse (Warrant)
------------------------------------------
Marcel Jose Deleon
Cottondale Florida
Male Age 35
Trafficking in Methamphetamines 19.14 Grams/Street Value $1900
Possession of Cocaine 3.91 Grams/Street Value $400
Cultivation of Marijuana 5 Plants/Street Value $5000
Possession of Marijuana 5 Grams/ Street Value $20
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-------------------------------------------
Nicholas LeMaster
Malone Florida
Male Age 24
Warrants for:
Attempted Felony Murder
Burglary with Battery
Robbery with a Firearm
Grand Theft over $20,000
Grand Theft of a Firearm (11 Counts)
Grand Theft Auto
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
-------------------------------------------
Alexis Popkin
Malone Florida
Female Age 20
Warrants for: Principal to All of the Following Charges:
Attempted Felony Murder
Burglary with Battery
Robbery with a Firearm
Grand Theft over $20,000
Grand Theft of a Firearm (11 Counts)
Grand Theft Auto
-------------------------------------------
Robert Gurganus
Compass Lake Florida
Male Age 42
Felony Battery (Warrant)
-------------------------------------------
Tevin Sharun Bellamy-Registered Sexual Offender
Marianna Florida
Male Age 21
5 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts and Telephone Numbers
-------------------------------------------
Jerry Blake Richardson-Registered Sexual Predator
Marianna Florida
Male Age 58
4 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts
--------------------------------------------
Timothy Michael Shores-Registered Sexual Predator
Marianna Florida
Male Age 50
2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts
-------------------------------------------
James Adam Peters-Registered Sexual Offender
Marianna Florida
Male Age 37
Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Vehicles & Violation of Residency Restrictions
-------------------------------------------
Darwin Mitchell Miller-Registered Sexual Offender
Marianna Florida
Male Age 63
Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Violation of Residency Restrictions-Residing Within 2500′ of a Public Park
--------------------------------------------
Richie Dewayne Banks-Registered Sexual Predator
Marianna Florida
Male Age 53
2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts and Unregistered Vehicles
--------------------------------------------
Antionette Blount-Registered Sexual Offender
Marianna Florida
Female Age 47
2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts and Telephone Numbers
--------------------------------------------
Charles Aaron Paulk- Registered Sexual Offender
Marianna Florida
Male Age 34
5 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts and Vehicles
--------------------------------------------
Matthew Jones
Panama City Florida
Male Age 37
Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex
---------------------------------------------
William Malachi Hogan ll-Registered Sexual Offender
Grand Ridge Florida
Male Age 25
3 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts and Vehicles
---------------------------------------------
Jordan Kent-Registered Sexual Offender
Grand Ridge Florida
Male Age 24
3 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts
----------------------------------------------
John Robert Weigel
Marianna Florida
Male Age 65
5 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Social Media, Vehicles, & Offender Status Not Listed on D.L.
----------------------------------------------
Russell Wayne Wamble-Registered Sexual Offender
Marianna Florida
Male Age 56
Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Failure to Report Change in Employment Status
-----------------------------------------------
William Avery Wallace
Marianna Florida
Male Age 57
Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Vehicles
-----------------------------------------------
Hollie Allen Powell-Registered Sexual Offender
Marianna Florida
Male Age 48
4 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Social Media
----------------------------------------------
Darrell Edward Powell-Registered Sexual Offender
Marianna Florida
Male Age 46
2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts
-----------------------------------------------
Sharrick Donnell Cooper-Registered Sexual Offender
Marianna Florida
Male Age 46
2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts & Telephones
--------------------------------------------------
Keegan Andrew Schaal
Tallahassee Florida
Male Age 22
Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex
------------------------------------------------
James Walter McClain
Gainesville Florida
Male Age 25
Possession of Methamphetamines
2.62 grams/$300 Street Value
-------------------------------------------------
James Douglas Inman-Registered Sexual Offender
Alford Florida
Male Age 54
Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Vehicles
------------------------------------------------
Bradley Joseph Jackson-Registered Sexual Offender
Greenwood Florida
Male Age 27
8 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts
---------------------------------------------------
Michael Hambric
Marianna Florida
Male Age 46
FTA: DWLSR (Walton County Warrant)
Burglary (Leon County Warrant)
Grand Theft of a Firearm (Leon County Warrant)
Grand Theft (Leon County Warrant)
--------------------------------------------------
Jason Earl Kirkland
Cottonwood Alabama
Male Age 43
Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex
-------------------------------------------------
Trey Michael Rivera-Registered Sexual Offender
Grand Ridge Florida
Male Age 25
3 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Vehicles
------------------------------------------------
Richard T. Stimson-Registered Sexual Offender
Marianna Florida
Male Age 56
Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Social Media Accounts
------------------------------------------------
Katrina M. Sides
Marianna Florida
Female Age 40
Possession of Methamphatemines
2.45 Grams/Street Value $250
-------------------------------------------------
Clayton Baxter
Greenwood Florida
Male Age 45
Possession of Methamphetamines
Weight: 3 Grams/Street Value: $300
-------------------------------------------------
Brittany Pszczola
Greenwood Florida
Female Age 33
Possession of Methamphetamines
Weight: 3 Grams/Street Value: $300
-------------------------------------------------
Joseph L. Dickson Jr.-Registered Sexual Offender
Campellton Florida
Male Age 41
3 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Unregistered Vehicles
-------------------------------------------------
Christopher Blanchard-Registered Sexual Offender
Marianna Florida
Male Age 36
Warrants for:
Attempted Felony Murder
Burglary with Battery
Robbery with a Firearm
Grand Theft over $20,000
Grand Theft of a Firearm (11 Counts)
Grand Theft Auto
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Failure to Register as Sex Offender (3 Counts)
--------------------------------------------------
Johnny Clifford Dennis Sr.-Registered Sexual Offender
Greenwood Florida
2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations
Failure to Report Change of Address and Telephone Numbers
----------------------------------------------------
Jackson County currently has 181 registered sexual offenders.
156 of those are classified as sexual offenders
20 are classified as sexual predators
And 5 are classified as juvenile sexual offenders