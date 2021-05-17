Nearly four dozen people arrested in area sting operation

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Beginning on May 10th, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and numerous agencies from around the Panhandle of Florida conducted a multi-phased operation focused on addressing sexual offender and predator violations.

The first phase was an undercover operation focused on law enforcement officers posing as children online. The “undercover children” made their age abundantly clear and waited to be solicited by a suspect. Once the suspect asked to meet in person, a location was agreed upon. When the suspect arrived, they were taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshal Task Force. Three such individuals were taken into custody. The investigation is on-going regarding additional information obtained from this operation with further charges likely pending.

The second phase dealt with compliance issues related to registered sexual offenders and predators living in Jackson County. Deputies traveled to the offenders’ homes and verified all of the information included in their most recent registration. If the offender was out of compliance, they were taken into custody. Thirty-two registered offenders were arrested for non-compliance without incident.

The third phase addressed outstanding warrants regarding sex crimes, crimes against children, and failure to register charges related to sex offenders. Three such warrants were served. Some of the individuals arrested during this operation are not sexual offenders. During the course of conducting compliance checks or searching for fugitives, law enforcement encountered additional individuals with warrants, or those in possession of narcotics. Nine arrests were made.

Participating agencies and divisions include: The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, The Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshal Service, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, The Florida Highway Patrol, The Lynn Haven Police Department, The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, The Panama City Police Department, The Sneads Police Department, The Panama City Beach Police Department, the State Attorney’s Office and the dedicated men and women of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the Special Victim’s Unit, Sex Offender Compliance Division, Criminal Investigations Division, Drug Task Force, The JCSO Reserve Unit, Patrol Division, K-9 Division, and JCSO Operations.

The results of this operation are as follows:

45 Arrests

114 Felony Charges

6 Misdemeanor Charges

27.21 Grams of Methamphetamines Seized

3.91 Grams of Cocaine Seized

Approximately 12 Grams of Marijuana Seized with Paraphernalia

$9,400 in Stolen Currency Recovered

11 Stolen Guns Recovered

Arrests :

Marvin Leon Bonine-Registered Sex Offender

Sneads Florida

Male Age 57

4 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts

----------------------------------------

David Russell Ratliff-Registered Sexual Predator

Marianna Florida

Male Age 61

Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Account

----------------------------------------

William Ray Wagner-Registered Sexual Predator

Sneads Florida

Male Age 52

3 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Vehicles, Social Media Account & Phone

-----------------------------------------

Stian McKinley Parsons-Registered Sexual Offender

Cypress Florida

Male Age 22

Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Vehicles

-----------------------------------------

Matthew Dean Siemens-Registered Sexual Offender

Cypress Florida

Male Age 47

3 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts

----------------------------------------

Alvin Crosby-Registered Sexual Offender

Grand Ridge Florida

Male Age 61

2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts

----------------------------------------

Charles Edward Johnson-Registered Sexual Predator

Grand Ridge Florida

Male Age 40

Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Account

----------------------------------------

Philip William Rosenfeld Jr.-Registered Sexual Offender

Grand Ridge Florida

Male Age 54

2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts

-----------------------------------------

Charles Jeffery Johnson-Registered Sexual Offender

Grand Ridge Florida

Male Age 59

Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts

Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

------------------------------------------

Michael Wayne Freeman-Registered Sexual Offender

Marianna Florida

Male Age 49

Charges: Child Abuse (Warrant)

------------------------------------------

Marcel Jose Deleon

Cottondale Florida

Male Age 35

Trafficking in Methamphetamines 19.14 Grams/Street Value $1900

Possession of Cocaine 3.91 Grams/Street Value $400

Cultivation of Marijuana 5 Plants/Street Value $5000

Possession of Marijuana 5 Grams/ Street Value $20

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-------------------------------------------

Nicholas LeMaster

Malone Florida

Male Age 24

Warrants for:

Attempted Felony Murder

Burglary with Battery

Robbery with a Firearm

Grand Theft over $20,000

Grand Theft of a Firearm (11 Counts)

Grand Theft Auto

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

-------------------------------------------

Alexis Popkin

Malone Florida

Female Age 20

Warrants for: Principal to All of the Following Charges:

Attempted Felony Murder

Burglary with Battery

Robbery with a Firearm

Grand Theft over $20,000

Grand Theft of a Firearm (11 Counts)

Grand Theft Auto

-------------------------------------------

Robert Gurganus

Compass Lake Florida

Male Age 42

Felony Battery (Warrant)

-------------------------------------------

Tevin Sharun Bellamy-Registered Sexual Offender

Marianna Florida

Male Age 21

5 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts and Telephone Numbers

-------------------------------------------

Jerry Blake Richardson-Registered Sexual Predator

Marianna Florida

Male Age 58

4 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts

--------------------------------------------

Timothy Michael Shores-Registered Sexual Predator

Marianna Florida

Male Age 50

2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts

-------------------------------------------

James Adam Peters-Registered Sexual Offender

Marianna Florida

Male Age 37

Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Vehicles & Violation of Residency Restrictions

-------------------------------------------

Darwin Mitchell Miller-Registered Sexual Offender

Marianna Florida

Male Age 63

Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Violation of Residency Restrictions-Residing Within 2500′ of a Public Park

--------------------------------------------

Richie Dewayne Banks-Registered Sexual Predator

Marianna Florida

Male Age 53

2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts and Unregistered Vehicles

--------------------------------------------

Antionette Blount-Registered Sexual Offender

Marianna Florida

Female Age 47

2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts and Telephone Numbers

--------------------------------------------

Charles Aaron Paulk- Registered Sexual Offender

Marianna Florida

Male Age 34

5 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts and Vehicles

--------------------------------------------

Matthew Jones

Panama City Florida

Male Age 37

Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex

---------------------------------------------

William Malachi Hogan ll-Registered Sexual Offender

Grand Ridge Florida

Male Age 25

3 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts and Vehicles

---------------------------------------------

Jordan Kent-Registered Sexual Offender

Grand Ridge Florida

Male Age 24

3 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts

----------------------------------------------

John Robert Weigel

Marianna Florida

Male Age 65

5 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Social Media, Vehicles, & Offender Status Not Listed on D.L.

----------------------------------------------

Russell Wayne Wamble-Registered Sexual Offender

Marianna Florida

Male Age 56

Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Failure to Report Change in Employment Status

-----------------------------------------------

William Avery Wallace

Marianna Florida

Male Age 57

Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Vehicles

-----------------------------------------------

Hollie Allen Powell-Registered Sexual Offender

Marianna Florida

Male Age 48

4 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Social Media

----------------------------------------------

Darrell Edward Powell-Registered Sexual Offender

Marianna Florida

Male Age 46

2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts

-----------------------------------------------

Sharrick Donnell Cooper-Registered Sexual Offender

Marianna Florida

Male Age 46

2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts & Telephones

--------------------------------------------------

Keegan Andrew Schaal

Tallahassee Florida

Male Age 22

Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex

------------------------------------------------

James Walter McClain

Gainesville Florida

Male Age 25

Possession of Methamphetamines

2.62 grams/$300 Street Value

-------------------------------------------------

James Douglas Inman-Registered Sexual Offender

Alford Florida

Male Age 54

Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Vehicles

------------------------------------------------

Bradley Joseph Jackson-Registered Sexual Offender

Greenwood Florida

Male Age 27

8 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts

---------------------------------------------------

Michael Hambric

Marianna Florida

Male Age 46

FTA: DWLSR (Walton County Warrant)

Burglary (Leon County Warrant)

Grand Theft of a Firearm (Leon County Warrant)

Grand Theft (Leon County Warrant)

--------------------------------------------------

Jason Earl Kirkland

Cottonwood Alabama

Male Age 43

Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex

-------------------------------------------------

Trey Michael Rivera-Registered Sexual Offender

Grand Ridge Florida

Male Age 25

3 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Vehicles

------------------------------------------------

Richard T. Stimson-Registered Sexual Offender

Marianna Florida

Male Age 56

Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Social Media Accounts

------------------------------------------------

Katrina M. Sides

Marianna Florida

Female Age 40

Possession of Methamphatemines

2.45 Grams/Street Value $250

-------------------------------------------------

Clayton Baxter

Greenwood Florida

Male Age 45

Possession of Methamphetamines

Weight: 3 Grams/Street Value: $300

-------------------------------------------------

Brittany Pszczola

Greenwood Florida

Female Age 33

Possession of Methamphetamines

Weight: 3 Grams/Street Value: $300

-------------------------------------------------

Joseph L. Dickson Jr.-Registered Sexual Offender

Campellton Florida

Male Age 41

3 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Unregistered Vehicles

-------------------------------------------------

Christopher Blanchard-Registered Sexual Offender

Marianna Florida

Male Age 36

Warrants for:

Attempted Felony Murder

Burglary with Battery

Robbery with a Firearm

Grand Theft over $20,000

Grand Theft of a Firearm (11 Counts)

Grand Theft Auto

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Failure to Register as Sex Offender (3 Counts)

--------------------------------------------------

Johnny Clifford Dennis Sr.-Registered Sexual Offender

Greenwood Florida

2 Cts. Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Obligations

Failure to Report Change of Address and Telephone Numbers

----------------------------------------------------

Jackson County currently has 181 registered sexual offenders.

156 of those are classified as sexual offenders

20 are classified as sexual predators

And 5 are classified as juvenile sexual offenders