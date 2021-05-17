Advertisement

One injured in Walton County motorcycle crash

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the driver was traveling south on State Road 83.
Florida Highway Patrol officials say the driver was traveling south on State Road 83.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One Alabama man is injured after crashing his motorcycle in Walton County Sunday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the driver was traveling south on State Road 83. Officials say the driver claims an unknown vehicle slammed on its brakes in front of him. That’s when he veered off the road onto the shoulder to avoid hitting the other vehicle.

Officials say the man lost control of his motorcycle, causing him to be thrown off of it.

