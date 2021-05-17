Panama City named one of the best fishing locations nationally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is receiving some national recognition ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The city was featured on the list: “Best Memorial Day Weekend Fishing Destinations for 2021.”

Why did Panama City make the list?

According to FishingBooker, the sheltered waters of St. Andrew Bay boast an ample offering.

With the holiday weekend marking the unofficial start of summer, the inshore bite is pretty fair game.

Those planning to fish can find some good battles with redfish and speckled trout, as well as a variety of groupers and snappers on the line.

”I wanna say no that way we can have it all to ourselves, but I can’t man. Yeah, it’s great here I love it,” said local Kevin Bradley.

”Panama City is the best, come on out. Just whenever you do come out enjoy yourself, clean up after yourself, if you got pets clean up after them,” said local Rebecca Cothran.

Panama City ranks among nine other cities, including Lake Murray, South Carolina, and Casper, Wyoming.

