Runoff election in Lynn Haven set for Tuesday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The runoff election to decide several Lynn Haven races is Tuesday, May 18th.

Residents will be voting for the mayor and two city commissioners.

In the race for Mayor, voters can cast a ballot for either Ellyne Fields or Jesse Nelson.

George Hines, Jr. and Jamie Warrick are the candidates vying to fill the City Commission, Seat 3 position.

In the City Commission, Seat 4 race, Brian Dick and Judy Tinder are running against each other.

All eligible voters can cast a ballot at the Lynn Haven Senior Center, located at 905 Pennsylvania Avenue. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

