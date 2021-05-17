Advertisement

UPDATE: Baby dies from injuries in weekend fatal crash on Hwy 231

A third person, a one-year-old child, has died from injuries he sustained during a fatal crash...
A third person, a one-year-old child, has died from injuries he sustained during a fatal crash Friday night on Highway 231 in Bay County.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-year-old child from Panama City has died from his injuries he received during a fatal traffic crash Friday night on Highway 231 in Bay County.

Troopers said the infant was transported to Sacred Heart in Pensacola following the crash; however, Monday morning, medical staff alerted law enforcement the child died.

ORIGINAL: May 15, 2021 (5:44PM)

Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash along Highway 231 Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan was driving the wrong way down Hwy 231. They say the sedan collided head-on with another car.

After impact, the first vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected.

A third vehicle was also struck by the initial collision. Both the second and third vehicles came to a stop along Hwy 231.

The driver of the first vehicle, an Altha man, 65, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Panama City man, 29, was seriously injured, and the front passenger, a Panama City woman, 21, died from her injuries. Officials also say a baby was critically injured in the crash.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

