$58K check awarded to Panhandle fire departments by Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “The men and women love this job, they love it and it is a calling they don’t do it for the money, and we need to make sure live long and healthy, safe lives,” Florida CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said Monday.

This past legislative session, Patronis fought for more state money for The Firefighter Cancer Decontamination Grant Program.

It’s a program aimed at protecting the health and safety of firefighters by providing the equipment to reduce exposure to cancer-causing toxins.

“There is this marriage that comes between having a safe environment and good jobs and economic development it goes hand in hand. Nobody wants to live or grow a business where it is not safe,” Patronis said.

On Monday, Patronis presented a $58,695 check to eight panhandle fire departments at the West End Fire Station in Panama City Beach.

“There are hazards that go along with the profession whether it be cancer, PTSD, or now even with COVID-19. These dollars will help provide the necessary resources in order to ensure they have the equipment in order to live long happy lives,” Patronis said.

Bay County Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe tells us this money will help the fire stations in our area buy extractor machines to clean the firefighters’ gear of contaminants.

“We don’t have those at every station and our goal is to get those at every station so the gear can be cleaned right after the firefighters respond to an incident,” Monroe said.

Patronis tells us firefighters sacrifice so much for their communities. He wanted to ensure they had the necessary equipment to keep doing their jobs for some time to come.

