Bay County working to reopen the East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials said they’re excited the process to reopen the East Pass, also known as the Old Pass, is underway. It kicked off with a new feasibility study last month. Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said this study will weigh the pros and cons of reopening the pass.

“The theory is we’ll have better flushing in the bay and that’s what this study is going to prove,” said Bryant.

The East Pass was reopened by dredging in the early 2000s on an experimental permit. It closed after a year. Since the pass closure, Commissioner Bill Dozier said the lack of fresh seawater coming in has damaged our bay system.

“The saltwater is the lifeline of the bay, so the more exchange there is, the better off we believe there is,” said Dozier.

Bryant said they did water quality tests and sampling on oysters and scallops during the last opening. He said they’ll look at that data and do some additional modeling and look at what those results would be.

“As we move through the process there will be updates,” said Dozier.

Bryant said there’s been discussion on funding sources for maintaining upkeep on the pass. He said the state has looked at special taxes for boating.

“If that were to pass, we could capture those funds to fund regularly dredging the new pass,” said Bryant.

Bryant said dredging the pass would be a couple of million dollars every few years for upkeep. Dozier said the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will give the county a permit to reopen the pass if all goes as planned. This time he said he hopes it can stay open permanently. Bryant said the feasibility study is a drawn out process and will take four years to complete.

The Bay County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting/workshop from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 in the commission chambers of the Bay County Government Center, located at 840 W. 11th St., Panama City.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive an update concerning the potential reopening of the East Pass. This meeting is open to the public.

