Bay District Schools to host student job fair events

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The first-ever Bay District Schools student job fair is happening this week. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was from Arnold High School with the details.

The district will be hosting two events of this kind.

The first is set for Tuesday, May 18 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Arnold High School cafeteria in Panama City Beach. Officials say there are more than 30 local businesses signed up to hire local students. In addition to on-the-spot interviews, there will also be pizza, Chick-Fil-A, and door prizes.

Officials say participation is open to all students in Bay County, whether they’re enrolled in public, private, charter, virtual, and home school. Students who attend Gulf Coast State College, Florida State University Panama City, and Tom P. Haney Technical Center are also welcome.

The second event is scheduled for Thursday, May 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Bay High School Cafeteria in Panama City.

