Advertisement

Cramers look to bring new auto dealership to Panama City Beach

Bill and his sons Chris and Will all play a role in the family business.
Bill and his sons Chris and Will all play a role in the family business.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

As more people move to Panama City Beach and the area economy flourishes, our local automobile industry is following suit.

Bill Cramer is taking the family business to the Beach.

“We want to bring the same customer experience that you have at this location out to the Beach in terms of service, in terms of sales where there is ultimately new vehicles or used vehicles,” Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC President Bill Cramer said.

The Cramers said they’re not moving their company, they’re growing it, buying a 25-acre piece of property on Back Beach Road.

They say they bought it for a little more than $5 million. It’s located between Harley Davidson and Palmetto Trace.

The Cramers said it boasts 1,300 feet of frontage along Highway 98.

“Ideally, we would like to have a franchise on the location. It may start out or end up as stand-alone service and sales with a pre-owned super center and service to go along with it. We want to bring the level of service you receive at a dealership to that part of the area, that part of the county,” Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC Chief Operating Officer Chris Cramer said.

What they do know is it will be different from what they already have.

“Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, they’re going to stay here at our facility here. Just the same as they always have. We’ll be looking for other opportunities, other franchises out there,” Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC Chief Financial Officer Will Cramer said.

However, there is still a bit of time before they break ground.

“We’re actually developing the site plan which would be a prerequisite to getting permitting done. That’ll probably take a year, hopefully, less. But once we get all of that approval we can actually start the construction,” Bill Cramer said.

Construction limited only by their imagination.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash along 231 Friday night.
Two dead in Bay County crash
A third person, a one-year-old child, has died from injuries he sustained during a fatal crash...
UPDATE: Baby dies from injuries in weekend fatal crash on Hwy 231
A local employee was scammed out of more than $1,000.
Local police warn area businesses of phone scam
Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were transported to a local hospital with...
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Jackson County
Tony O'Rourke claims public funds had been spent to make significant capital improvements to...
Internal investigation into money spent on Panama City Beach park

Latest News

Jurors heard both sides of the case and now it’s up to them to decide the final verdict.
Zachary Wester trial goes to the jury
Since the pass closure, Commissioner Bill Dozier said the lack of fresh seawater coming in has...
Bay County working to reopen the East Pass
CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis fought for more state money for The Firefighter...
$58K check awarded to Panhandle fire departments by Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis
Rain chances stay away over the week ahead.
Monday Evening Forecast