Cramers look to bring new auto dealership to Panama City Beach

As more people move to Panama City Beach and the area economy flourishes, our local automobile industry is following suit.

Bill Cramer is taking the family business to the Beach.

“We want to bring the same customer experience that you have at this location out to the Beach in terms of service, in terms of sales where there is ultimately new vehicles or used vehicles,” Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC President Bill Cramer said.

The Cramers said they’re not moving their company, they’re growing it, buying a 25-acre piece of property on Back Beach Road.

They say they bought it for a little more than $5 million. It’s located between Harley Davidson and Palmetto Trace.

The Cramers said it boasts 1,300 feet of frontage along Highway 98.

“Ideally, we would like to have a franchise on the location. It may start out or end up as stand-alone service and sales with a pre-owned super center and service to go along with it. We want to bring the level of service you receive at a dealership to that part of the area, that part of the county,” Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC Chief Operating Officer Chris Cramer said.

What they do know is it will be different from what they already have.

“Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, they’re going to stay here at our facility here. Just the same as they always have. We’ll be looking for other opportunities, other franchises out there,” Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC Chief Financial Officer Will Cramer said.

However, there is still a bit of time before they break ground.

“We’re actually developing the site plan which would be a prerequisite to getting permitting done. That’ll probably take a year, hopefully, less. But once we get all of that approval we can actually start the construction,” Bill Cramer said.

Construction limited only by their imagination.

