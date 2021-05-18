Advertisement

Florida Senate ratifies gaming compact

On Tuesday and with little debate, the Florida Senate approved a massive 30-year gaming deal...
On Tuesday and with little debate, the Florida Senate approved a massive 30-year gaming deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - With little debate, the Florida Senate approved a massive 30-year gaming deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida Tuesday.

House approval is expected Wednesday, and lawmakers appear ready to roll the dice even though the threat of lawsuits is looming large.

The Senate debate focused not on big changes like new games, which the compact contains.

“Craps, roulette, and sports betting,” said Senate Sponsor Travis Hutson.

Instead, the biggest debate was over an arbitrary prohibition of any new casino within 165 miles of the Tribe’s Hollywood Hard Rock.

The Fontainebleau and Trump’s Doral Resort are at 15.2 miles away.

“And I think it’s specific and intended to inure to the benefit of one particular party,” said State Senator Jason Pizzo.

In the end, the Governor got criticized for not getting a bigger share of the profits, but even that didn’t result in a no vote.

“Good deal or bad deal, it is the deal we have on the table, and I can’t in good conscious turn down the money,” said State Senator Anette Taddeo.

St. Petersburg State Senator Jeff Brandes was the only no vote.

“Here we are taking an entire segment of the economy, and we’re basically saying the Tribe has a monopoly,” said Brandes.

The gambling deal brought the biggest crowd to the State Capitol since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than a hundred protestors were bused in by religious conservatives and No Casinos Inc.

Organizer John Sowinski called the expansion unconstitutional.

“It’s voters, not policy makers, in Tallahassse that have the power to expand gambling in our state,” said Sowinski.

While the compact will likely win approval Wednesday, Federal approval is also required.

Then a host of lawsuits are all but certain.

The Tribe has guaranteed the state $500 million a year for the next five years, and estimates in the Senate Tuesday were that Florida would receive between 20 and 30 billion over the 30 year compact.

Most Read

A third person, a one-year-old child, has died from injuries he sustained during a fatal crash...
UPDATE: Baby dies from injuries in weekend fatal crash on Hwy 231
During a recent multi-phased sting operation, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Nearly four dozen people arrested in area sting operation
A Bay County woman has been found guilty of grand theft after embezzling hundreds of thousands...
Woman found guilty for grand theft in Bay County
Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were transported to a local hospital with...
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Jackson County
Since the pass closure, Commissioner Bill Dozier said the lack of fresh seawater coming in has...
Bay County working to reopen the East Pass

Latest News

Forty Bay Virtual students received their diploma Tuesday night.
Bay Virtual Class of 2021 graduates Tuesday
The statewide hurricane exercise is a simulation of a major storm on its way to our area.
Bay County officials prep for future hurricanes
This project is expected to cost around $1.4 million.
Dirt road stabilization projects continue around Bay County
Bay County and the Cramers exchanged land to make entering and exiting the property easier.
Bay County and Bill Cramer exchange property to make new dealership possible
The rain stay west of our area.
Tuesday Evening Forecast