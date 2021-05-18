Mosley looks ahead to first playoff road trip this postseason

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley Dolphins are planning a road trip pTuesday. That in advance of their game at Ponte Vedra Wednesday night in the 5A region finals. Mosley advancing to that after home wins over Escambia and Milton. The latter a nail-biting 2-1 win, with the rbi coming from Jacob Payne and Rock Holland. Payne the rbi single, Holland the go ahead solo blast. Jaden Rudd tossing a one hit shutout with 13 k’s. Monday afternoon I sat down for a Zoom call with Mosley Head Coach Jon Hudson about what the team’s done since surviving that pressure cooker?

“We worked out a little light on Friday, just batting practice in shorts out there.” coach Hudson told me. “Then went at it a little bit harder on Saturday, practice-wise. So we’ve got today, we’ll go at it with a pretty good practice today. And then head out tomorrow, be on the road tomorrow.”

As for the thrilling, come from behind win last Thursday at home against the Panthers, well that game was put in the rearview mirror shortly after it finished. That’s just what you have to do in playoff baseball, says coach Hudson. “It’s definitely look on to the next. Once you survive then you have another challenge. And that’s pretty much where we’re at with it right now. You know we’re still trying to get better in a lot of areas there. You know some guys aren’t swinging it as well as they’d like. So they’re taking this time to really work on that a little bit. And you know we’re not going forever in practice, there’s no sense in that. But we are definitely going out and going as many days as possible. We gave them Sunday off but we’re going short several days in a row.”

Nobody made it to the playoffs last year, because there were no playoffs. So experience lost for many. Still, Hudson says, they devise their schedule every year to pressure test his team, and he feels like that will work in their favor again this week.

“We think we really prepared these guys for everything they’re gonna see, honestly. We’ve played, I think four teams we’ve played are still in the elite 8 towards the championship games in their classifications. We’ve been on the road and played them. I don’t think that there’s a scenario where we’re gonna look at it and feel like we hadn’t been there before. We had to come back from behind just the other day. We’ve been in a lot of different situations, these guys I think they’re pretty seasoned in knowing what to expect. And knowing what to expect and feeling like we can get the job done.”

The Dolphins travel east with a 24-5 record, Ponte Vedra goes into this match up at 13-14.

