Nearly 200 students graduate from North Bay Haven Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Caps and gowns were on display Monday night at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City.

Family, friends, and school staff gathered to celebrate North Bay Haven’s 2021 graduating class.

Nearly 200 buccaneers took the stage, 155 graduating with honors.

More than 50 graduated with cumulative GPAs over 4.0.

All together the grads received more than $8 million in scholarship money.

The group also clocked more than 15,000 hours of community service.

Congratulations to all the North Bay Haven graduates.

