Advertisement

New Seminole Compact facing pushback from some lawmakers

By Jake Stofan
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The Florida Legislature gaveled in for what is expected to be a quick special session to ratify the governor’s new 30-year compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida Monday, but the session may not go as smoothly as hoped.

Efforts are already being made to ease some Republicans’ moral and economic objections that could put the deal in jeopardy.

On day one of the special session things were already moving fast at the Capitol.

Changes to the compact were announced promptly after gaveling in at 1 PM.

“I am holding in my hand an addendum to the Seminole Compact,” House Speaker Chris Sprowls announced to the chamber.

The two changes include delaying sports betting until October 15th and cancelation of planned talks to allow for statewide online casino gambling.

“You know as Sheldon Adelson used to say, he liked the idea that you have to put on a pair of pants if you want to go and gamble,” said Representative Randy Fine who helped negotiate the revised deal with the governor and the Tribe.

Still, some members have reservations.

“Never do business with just one vendor,” said State Senator Jeff Brandes.

Brandes takes issue with giving the tribe exclusive rights to fantasy sports betting.

“This is basically a monopoly that you’re providing to one entity for 30 years,” said Brandes.

For others like Representative Clay Yarborough, moral objections to gambling are at play.

“The effect of gambling on individuals could have the same effect as alcohol and crack,” said Yarborough.

With some republicans already vowing to vote no, bipartisan support will be necessary to secure the supermajority needed to implement the fees in the compact.

The changes made Monday did little to quell the concerns of Representative Spencer Roach.

“We’re talking about a 30-year monopoly here, and when you think about that, that’s a span of seven governors in the State of Florida and 15 cycles of the State Legislature that can’t touch this,” said Roach.

Even if the legislature succeeds in overcoming its internal battle over the compact, anti-gaming groups are already working on legal challenges in hopes of giving voters the final say on any deal.

Lawsuits are likely to make the case the new compact constitutes an extension of gambling, which under a 2018 constitutional amendment would require voter approval.

The governor has argued because all of the new gaming will be run through the Seminole Tribe, the amendment doesn’t apply.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A third person, a one-year-old child, has died from injuries he sustained during a fatal crash...
UPDATE: Baby dies from injuries in weekend fatal crash on Hwy 231
During a recent multi-phased sting operation, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Nearly four dozen people arrested in area sting operation
A Bay County woman has been found guilty of grand theft after embezzling hundreds of thousands...
Woman found guilty for grand theft in Bay County
Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were transported to a local hospital with...
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Jackson County
Since the pass closure, Commissioner Bill Dozier said the lack of fresh seawater coming in has...
Bay County working to reopen the East Pass

Latest News

Forty Bay Virtual students received their diploma Tuesday night.
Bay Virtual Class of 2021 graduates Tuesday
The statewide hurricane exercise is a simulation of a major storm on its way to our area.
Bay County officials prep for future hurricanes
This project is expected to cost around $1.4 million.
Dirt road stabilization projects continue around Bay County
Bay County and the Cramers exchanged land to make entering and exiting the property easier.
Bay County and Bill Cramer exchange property to make new dealership possible
The rain stay west of our area.
Tuesday Evening Forecast