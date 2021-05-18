Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A large ridge of high pressure will continue to keep the panhandle warm, sunny, and dry. For tonight lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s. We will see more warm weather Wednesday w/highs in the low 80s at the coast with mid 80s inland. The winds will continue to be breezy out of the E/SE so expect the rough surf conditions to continue through the rest of the week before settling down this weekend. The temperatures will continue to increase as we get closer to the weekend as well. For now, the forecast remains dry into next week.

