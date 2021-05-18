Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a relatively quiet start for most this morning on satellite and radar over NWFL. We have clear skies out to the east, but a bank of clouds west of Hwy231. They’ll continue to thin out as the morning progresses. It’ll be another day with plenty of sunshine and a few fair-weather clouds away from the coast.

It’s a pleasantly mild start out the door as well. Temperatures are starting out in the mid 60s and humidity isn’t too bad. We’ll warm quickly this morning once again reaching the mid 70s by mid-morning. Highs today top out in the mid 80s during the afternoon.

With high pressure in place we’ll see plenty of these days ahead in the forecast with little to no rain. IF a small, brief, stray shower was to develop, it would be very isolated and at a less than 10% chance an inland community sees it. So, I’m leaving it out of the forecast at this point, it’s that small of a chance.

In fact, the ridge of high pressure strengthens heading into the weekend. That will help bring even more sunshine and less fair-weather clouds, as well as more heat! Highs toward the end of the week will push into the upper 80s for the coast to low 90s inland.

The good news is our humidity doesn’t look too excessive. However, any little bit will exacerbate the warmth and make it feel a few degrees warmer than what the thermometer says. This will be our first big warm-up of the late spring, early summer transition.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies and warming up into the mid 80s this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of mainly to mostly sunny warm days ahead this week.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.