Advertisement

US home construction falls a surprise 9.5% in April

A carpenter aligns a beam for a wall frame at a new house site in Madison County, Miss.,...
A carpenter aligns a beam for a wall frame at a new house site in Madison County, Miss., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. U.S. home construction fell by a bigger-than-expected amount in April but the drop came after housing had risen to the highest level in 15 years. The Commerce Department said Tuesday, May 18, that construction dropped 9.5% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units. % in April to an annual rate of 1.76 million units, a good sign that the April dip in construction will be temporary.(Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction fell a surprisingly sharp 9.5% in April and economists attributed that partially builders to who delayed projects because of a surge in lumber prices and other supply constraints.

The April decline left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. That was down from a rate of 1.73 million units in March, which had been the best showing since the peak of the housing boom in 2006.

Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, rose 0.3% in April to an annual rate of 1.76 million units, a good sign that the April dip in construction will be temporary.

Economists said the April dip is consistent with reports projects delayed by soaring lumber prices and snarled supply chains that have made it difficult to get products like appliances.

The price of lumber alone has added $35,872 to the price of an average single-family home, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Part of those increases are new border taxes imposed by the Trump administration in a trade dispute with Canada. There was also a temporary shut-down in production when the pandemic hit a year ago.

Even with the higher prices, economists expect housing, one of the stand-out performers in last year’s pandemic, will continue to show strength in 2021.

“Strong demand, a need for inventory and homebuilder optimism will support housing starts over the rest of 2021, while record-high lumber prices and supply chain bottlenecks may act as headwinds,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics.

She predicted housing construction would hit 1.6 million units this year, up from 1.38 million last year. That would be the best annual showing since 2006.

The weakness in April reflected a 13.4% drop in construction starts for single-family homes, which declined to an annual rate of 1.09 million units. Construction of apartments with five units or more rose by 4% to 470,000 units.

The April decline in construction was led by a 34.% fall in the Midwest followed by an 11.5% drop in the South. Construction rose 9% in the West and was up 6.2% in the Northeast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A third person, a one-year-old child, has died from injuries he sustained during a fatal crash...
UPDATE: Baby dies from injuries in weekend fatal crash on Hwy 231
During a recent multi-phased sting operation, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Nearly four dozen people arrested in area sting operation
A Bay County woman has been found guilty of grand theft after embezzling hundreds of thousands...
Woman found guilty for grand theft in Bay County
Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were transported to a local hospital with...
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Jackson County
Since the pass closure, Commissioner Bill Dozier said the lack of fresh seawater coming in has...
Bay County working to reopen the East Pass

Latest News

Forty Bay Virtual students received their diploma Tuesday night.
Bay Virtual Class of 2021 graduates Tuesday
The statewide hurricane exercise is a simulation of a major storm on its way to our area.
Bay County officials prep for future hurricanes
FILE - From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise,...
McConnell hits ‘pause’ on Dems effort to create Jan. 6 panel
This project is expected to cost around $1.4 million.
Dirt road stabilization projects continue around Bay County
Bay County and the Cramers exchanged land to make entering and exiting the property easier.
Bay County and Bill Cramer exchange property to make new dealership possible