Wewahitchka falls in softball State Semifinal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Wewahitchka softball team saw its 2021 season end Tuesday down in Clermont. The Gators coming up short against Jay in the 1A State Semifinals, the game ending 7-2 in favor of the Royals.

Jay scored first in the top of the second on a two rbi single to leftcenter by Brett Watson. The Gators did counter with a run in the bottom of the 4th when Caitlyn Gavin’s popup down the first base line dropped in and scored Keersten Easter.

The Royals then began to pull away with another run in the 5th on two infield errors on one play. Then in the 6th, a two run homer by Alayna Lowery, followed by a solo blast by Gavin helps to seal the deal. It ends 7-2, and the Gators finish up at 21-4.

After the game Julia caught up with Wewa head coach Justin Smith. “I;m very proud of these girls.” coach Smith said. “They knew they had a tough team to beat in Jay. It’s just that today they were a better team than we were.”

Despite the loss, the team has no seniors and a major weapon in junior Haley Guffey on the hill, something that gives coach Smith hope for next year. “Anytime you’ve got Guffey on the mound and support behind her, we’re going to be the team to beat for next year.”

The coach told us his team was planning “to do something fun together” Tuesday night before heading back to Gulf County Wednesday.

