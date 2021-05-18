Wewahitchka softball team practices in Clermont, prepares for 1A State Semifinal Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Wewahitchka softball team is set to take another shot at making it to the State Championship game, as it takes on Jay in the 1A State Semifinals Tuesday at noon eastern. The Gators are in Clermont for the 1A state finals, and that game against Jay. Coach Justin Smith and his team packing up the bus and heading to Clermont Sunday. The Gators getting there with a 19-3 overall record through the regular season and district tournament. Then two wins in the playoffs over Graceville and Liberty.

Coach Wilson, after a team breakfast Monday morning, taking his team over to Lake Minneola High School around midday for about a two hour practice. Julia Daniels, now traveling with the team asked the coach how much studying he’s done of Tuesday’s opponent, a 23-5 Jay team?

“We haven’t done any research on them.” coach Smith replied. “We just said they’re blue and white, and it’s just another road game, because we play so well on the road, we’re just gonna, like it’s another road game. Just relax. Play good defense behind Haley, score a few runs for her and we win the ball game.”

Junior pitcher Haley Guffey, who will get the start against the Royals Tuesday, summed up the feelings of her team this way Monday afternoon. “I feel good about it. If we just go out there and play the way we know how to play, it will be good.”

That feeling of confidence, and this being a tight knit group is simply the Wewa softball tradition. “Well, the group that we’ve got, they all gel together.” coach Smith said. “There’s no individuals. They all root for each other, and cheer each other on. They just bond together so well, on the field and off the field.”'

Guffey adds, since she’s been to the finals as a freshman, well she’s working to pass along some experience. “I’m just trying to be a leader for the younger girls. A lot of them haven’t been here before, so I’m just trying not to let them get too overwhelmed.”

The game set for noon eastern, Wewa gunning for a 4th state championship, with the last coming in 2018.

