Woman found guilty for grand theft in Bay County

A Bay County woman has been found guilty of grand theft after embezzling hundreds of thousands...
A Bay County woman has been found guilty of grand theft after embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from her former employer.(Office of Larry Basford, State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit)
By Tony Reese
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County woman has been found guilty of grand theft after embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from her former employer.

Kristina Heming went before a jury on May 14th after she was accused from January 2014 to January 2017 of stealing nearly half a million dollars.

Heming was working for Emerald View Association Management where she was in charge of the company’s books and finances.

During her stint with the company, she skimmed extra money in the course of using company credit and bank cards.

After reviewing several statements and bank records, prosecutors say Heming had embezzled more than $440,000 dollars from the company.

Her sentencing is set for May 28th.

She faces up to 30 years in prison.

