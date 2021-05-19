Advertisement

Air Force training vessel turned into new artificial reef in Okaloosa County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Divers and fishermen have a new artificial reef to enjoy in Okaloosa County. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from Destin Wednesday to learn more about what it took to make it happen.

After many months of preparation, a large 93-foot U.S. Air Force water training vessel called BIG DAWG was sunk to the sea floor 14 miles southwest of the Destin Pass.

Alex Fogg, the Okaloosa County Coastal Resources Manager with Destin-Fort Walton Beach TDD, managed the acquisition, preparation and deployment. He says the vessel was offered to Okaloosa County in June 2020, and soon after the official request was made.

“We don’t really have a lot of the natural habitat in Northwest Florida that you might see in other parts of the country, so it’s important to provide that for our local fish,” Fogg said.

The county worked with Hurlburt Field and a local contractor to transport BIG DAWG to its final resting spot at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. Fogg says there was careful preparation to ensure the vessel was clean and environmentally friendly.

Once the mission was complete, divers inspected the new reef and reported a perfect, upright landing with sea life already starting to gather.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

