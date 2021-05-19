Advertisement

Bay County and Bill Cramer exchange property to make new dealership possible

Bay County and the Cramers exchanged land to make entering and exiting the property easier.
Bay County and the Cramers exchanged land to make entering and exiting the property easier.
By Sam Martello
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A growing population has brought some new businesses to Panama City Beach. The newest one will be a car dealership.

Bill Cramer is expanding his family dealership to the Beach.

The 25-acre property on Back Beach Road is next to Bay County-owned property.

The Cramer’s were worried about the ability to enter and exit their new space, so the county and the Cramers exchanged pieces of land.

This swap benefits both parties, and the city of Panama City Beach.

“We’ve said for years if we could get a hospital, automobile dealership, and a place to shop we’d never cross the bridge,” said Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts. “Well, now all of those things are slowly taking place. Now, most of the folks that live on the other side of the bridge [Panama City] are traveling across the bridge to do their shopping. It’s definitely changing the dynamic of the Beach.”

The Cramer’s new $5 million property can be found between Harley Davidson and Palmetto Trace.

