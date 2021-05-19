Advertisement

Bay Virtual Class of 2021 graduates Tuesday

Forty Bay Virtual students received their diploma Tuesday night.
Forty Bay Virtual students received their diploma Tuesday night.
By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay Virtual School graduated Tuesday at Mosley High School’s Gretchen Nelson Fine Arts Center.

Just like other seniors in the area graduating this year, Bay Virtual students have been through two life-altering events in the past few years.

Forty students from Bay Virtual’s Class of 2021 received their diploma’s Tuesday night.

