Bowl-A-Rama to reopen this summer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new sign calls for new beginnings in Panama City.

“I knew as soon as the sign went up, more people would start asking. We kind of expected that to happen,” Bowl-A-Rama Owner Donald Williams said.

In 2019, Bowl-A-Rama shut its doors apparently for good. The bowling alley sustained major damage in Hurricane Michael. Now those doors are reopening once again.

You may find yourself bowling a spare, or hopefully a strike, rather soon.

“We’re hoping for July 1, but August 1 is our deadline, a drop-dead date because I want to be open for when fall leagues start bowling,” Williams said.

Williams bought Bowl-A-Rama in November 2020. He wants to make sure the community staple doesn’t end up in the gutter.

“(We are) doing some remodeling of the pit area, redesigning the pit area, making it a little easier in and out of the pit area. People that bowled here before would understand what I mean,” Williams said.

He is no stranger to the game or the actual building. Williams said he bowled at Bowl-A-Rama when he was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base years ago.

“From 2002 to 2006 I’ve bowled in this bowling alley,” Williams said.

The alley may still look damaged from the outside but Williams said it’s a different story on the inside.

“It actually looks worse than the damage really was. The saving grace was it actually has a two-tier roof on the system. So, when the hurricane came through, it lifted the top tier off but the original tier is still here,” Williams said.

Although there will be several changes to the new Bowl-A-Rama, Williams will be saving some pieces from the old alley. It’s just another sign the area is recovering from the category five storm.

