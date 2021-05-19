Carjacking, stolen vehicle and pursuit lands two in custody

WALTON/OKALOOSA COUNTIES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects have been arrested after law enforcement chased them through two counties after the pair allegedly carjacked a vehicle and stole another.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Elijah Jones,18, and Megan Frazier, 23, allegedly stole a gray Kia.

This was the gray Kia Walton County Sheriff's deputies said the two suspects were in when they rammed the vehicle into another sedan early Wednesday morning. (WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said the two crashed that car into a vehicle driven by a woman on State Road 285 in Mossy Head before pulling her from her Chevy Cruz and stealing it. We’re told the pair then drove to Girl Scout Road where they abandoned the sedan in a wooded area.

Shortly after that incident, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said another resident off Tiger Lily Lane called them to report a Chevy Colorado had been stolen. Deputies said they spotted the truck towing a U-Haul trailer as it was heading west on Highway 90. They tried to make a traffic stop, but officials said Jones and Frazier left the scene heading south on SR 285 into Okaloosa County.

The Chevy Colorado truck seen in this picture is the vehicle Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies said the two suspects were in before they crashed it and were arrested. (OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

That’s where the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit. We’re told three deputies followed the two through Niceville down the Midbay Bridge and down Highway 98 into Fort Walton Beach. Okaloosa County deputies said the pair hit five vehicles during the chase before crashing into two vehicles, injuring two people.

Sheriff’s deputies said two more people and an OCSO deputy were also hurt after Jones and Frazier “made an overt action on Hwy 98 near Destin’s Marler Bridge that caused an unavoidable collision.” Everyone who was injured was taken to nearby medical facilities.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies also said while the two were crossing Okaloosa Island, Jones opened the driver’s door and allegedly threw out a handgun. Deputies said they recovered the weapon and also said they found another firearm inside the truck.

Officials said the two tried to escape after the crash but were taken into custody.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies said the two are facing multiple charges, including carjacking w/a firearm; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (during the carjacking on SR 285); grand theft auto; grand theft of property; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (for the auto theft on Tiger Lily Lane).

Deputies in Walton County also said more charges are pending.

In Okaloosa County, deputies said the two are facing ten felony counts and three misdemeanor charges. Jones is facing five counts of hit and run, fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of persons or property; displaying a weapon during the commission of a felony; tampering with evidence; resisting an officer; and driving without a valid license.

Deputies in Okaloosa County said Frazier is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; possession of heroin; and resisting an officer.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.