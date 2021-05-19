Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - A deputy in Virginia is being praised for his actions that saved a woman trapped underneath an overturned car.

Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded on May 7 to a call reporting an overturned car with entrapment, according to the office’s Facebook post.

When he arrived at the scene, he was informed the driver of the car was trapped and couldn’t breathe. Inside the car, Holt discovered the woman’s head was pinned underneath the sunroof.

In Holt’s body camera footage, a child is seen in the car pleading for him to save his mom.

Holt then went into “overdrive,” according to the sheriff’s office, fearing the woman may die in front of her panicked child.

“Through sheer will and determination” he lifted the car enough for the woman’s head to be moved from underneath the vehicle and out of danger.

According to the sheriff’s office, this isn’t the first time Holt has been recognized for a heroic act. Holt recently received accolades for saving two people during a burning house in March 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County woman has been found guilty of grand theft after embezzling hundreds of thousands...
Woman found guilty for grand theft in Bay County
During a recent multi-phased sting operation, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Nearly four dozen people arrested in area sting operation
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Since the pass closure, Commissioner Bill Dozier said the lack of fresh seawater coming in has...
Bay County working to reopen the East Pass
A third person, a one-year-old child, has died from injuries he sustained during a fatal crash...
UPDATE: Baby dies from injuries in weekend fatal crash on Hwy 231

Latest News

A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an...
Fox News seeks to dismiss Dominion suit over election claims
Bitcoin has lost about 38% of its value since April 13 when it hit a high of more than $64,800,...
EXPLAINER: Why has the price of Bitcoin been falling?
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
FILE - This undated image provided by Merck in October 2018 shows a vial and packaging for the...
US cervical cancers fall but other sex-related cancers rise
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
Republican leaders turn against bipartisan Jan. 6 commission