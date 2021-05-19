City rebuild continues in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After every municipal building was severely damaged or destroyed from Hurricane Michael in Lynn Haven, the city celebrated a huge milestone Wednesday morning.

The city had its first groundbreaking since the storm. Construction will soon begin on a new City Hall and Chambers, a Police Department, and an Emergency Operations Center.

City leaders say it has been a long two years and seven months coming, but the wait has been worth it.

With everyone working together, this new vision has been made possible.

“It’s pretty exciting that we’ve come in as a team and put together a plan to rebuild this city,” Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said. “I said today the Bible says, ‘To write the vision and make it plain,’ and we’ve done that for several months now.”

Not only were Lynn Haven city leaders excited for the groundbreaking, but police department officials are also thrilled for their new state-of-the-art facility.

“You have no idea how long I’ve waited to put that shovel in my hand and turn dirt,” Lynn Haven Chief of Police Ricky Ramie said. “It’s been a long time, we’ve obviously had some hiccups in the middle that slowed it down. But, it’s going to happen. It just gets us one step closer.”

This project is expected to take about a year and a half to complete. City leaders say this won’t be the only groundbreaking, there are more to come in the next couple of months.

