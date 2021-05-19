Advertisement

City rebuild continues in Lynn Haven

The city will combine the historic city hall with the newest one.
The city will combine the historic city hall with the newest one.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After every municipal building was severely damaged or destroyed from Hurricane Michael in Lynn Haven, the city celebrated a huge milestone Wednesday morning.

The city had its first groundbreaking since the storm. Construction will soon begin on a new City Hall and Chambers, a Police Department, and an Emergency Operations Center.

City leaders say it has been a long two years and seven months coming, but the wait has been worth it.

With everyone working together, this new vision has been made possible.

“It’s pretty exciting that we’ve come in as a team and put together a plan to rebuild this city,” Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said. “I said today the Bible says, ‘To write the vision and make it plain,’ and we’ve done that for several months now.”

Not only were Lynn Haven city leaders excited for the groundbreaking, but police department officials are also thrilled for their new state-of-the-art facility.

“You have no idea how long I’ve waited to put that shovel in my hand and turn dirt,” Lynn Haven Chief of Police Ricky Ramie said. “It’s been a long time, we’ve obviously had some hiccups in the middle that slowed it down. But, it’s going to happen. It just gets us one step closer.”

This project is expected to take about a year and a half to complete. City leaders say this won’t be the only groundbreaking, there are more to come in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County woman has been found guilty of grand theft after embezzling hundreds of thousands...
Woman found guilty for grand theft in Bay County
During a recent multi-phased sting operation, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Nearly four dozen people arrested in area sting operation
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Since the pass closure, Commissioner Bill Dozier said the lack of fresh seawater coming in has...
Bay County working to reopen the East Pass
A third person, a one-year-old child, has died from injuries he sustained during a fatal crash...
UPDATE: Baby dies from injuries in weekend fatal crash on Hwy 231

Latest News

L to R: Lakisha Hughes, Mister Wynn, Jasmine Jones
Three adults face charges after two children allegedly tased
Gulf World Marine Institute rehabilitates stranded dolphin
A dolphin is in rehabilitation after washing ashore in Indian Pass
Divers and fishermen have a new artificial reef to enjoy in Okaloosa County. Newschannel 7′s...
Air Force training vessel turned into new artificial reef in Okaloosa County
This week the winner is Greyson Honea of Breakfast Point Academy
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...