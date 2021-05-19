Advertisement

Couple ambushed, tied up by armed robbers at Fla. home

By WSVN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) - After a Florida couple was ambushed by robbers at their home and tied up in front of their 5-year-old daughter, police are searching for the two suspects.

Police say the woman who was targeted was about to take her 5-year-old daughter to school Monday morning when two armed suspects, who had their faces covered, demanded they go back inside the house.

“As soon as they opened the door, they forced them in. Two guys were waiting outside, hidden, and just took them inside the house at gunpoint in their head in front of my niece,” said Yuli Fernandez, the sister of the female victim.

The woman’s husband was at home when the suspects entered.

“I don’t think that they knew that her husband was there, and then, once he saw what they were doing, he said, ‘Oh, I have a watch. Take this, take that,’” Fernandez said.

Detectives say the suspects tied up the couple in front of their daughter. The 5-year-old was not tied up.

“They wanted diamonds and guns and stuff like that, but they really don’t have diamonds,” Fernandez said.

At some point, police say the suspects turned on the husband, assaulting him. He was struck at least once.

“My sister was just praying to them, ‘Please, this is my daughter. If you have a daughter, don’t let her see that,’ when they were beating her husband,” Fernandez said.

The family believes the men were spooked when the cleaners arrived at the home. They fled in the homeowners’ white SUV with valuables and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The husband later jumped over a wall to a neighbor’s house to seek help. About 45 minutes later, police found the SUV abandoned in an alley two blocks west of the victims’ home.

“My sister is a wreck. She’s already very nervous. That’s just how she is,” Fernandez said. “So now, for sure, she’s going to be traumatized to leave her house.”

Police are searching for surveillance video and seeking information from the public.

Anyone with information on the home invasion or the suspects’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County woman has been found guilty of grand theft after embezzling hundreds of thousands...
Woman found guilty for grand theft in Bay County
During a recent multi-phased sting operation, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Nearly four dozen people arrested in area sting operation
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Since the pass closure, Commissioner Bill Dozier said the lack of fresh seawater coming in has...
Bay County working to reopen the East Pass
A third person, a one-year-old child, has died from injuries he sustained during a fatal crash...
UPDATE: Baby dies from injuries in weekend fatal crash on Hwy 231

Latest News

A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an...
Fox News seeks to dismiss Dominion suit over election claims
Bitcoin has lost about 38% of its value since April 13 when it hit a high of more than $64,800,...
EXPLAINER: Why has the price of Bitcoin been falling?
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
FILE - This undated image provided by Merck in October 2018 shows a vial and packaging for the...
US cervical cancers fall but other sex-related cancers rise
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
Republican leaders turn against bipartisan Jan. 6 commission