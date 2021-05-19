Advertisement

Dirt road stabilization projects continue around Bay County

This project is expected to cost around $1.4 million.
This project is expected to cost around $1.4 million.
By Sam Martello
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Road construction projects continue to move forward around Bay County.

In Fountain, one mile of South Silver Lake Road and 1.3 miles of Silver Lake Road are next on the list.

At Tuesday morning’s Bay County Commission meeting, the commission awarded the Dirt Road Stabilization Project to Anderson Columbia Co. Inc.

With funds from the half-cent sales tax, a grant from FDOT, and other grants, this roughly $1.4 million project is another step in bettering local communities.

“In the county total you’ve got about 190 miles of public dirt roads,” said Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore. “It’s important that this is one more mile that we’re able to do.”

The road stabilization will help prevent run-off, require less maintenance, and lower repair costs.

