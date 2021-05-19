Advertisement

Driver was asleep while Tesla was going 82 mph, deputy says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CNN) - One of the biggest things safety experts worry about on highways is drivers falling asleep behind the wheel.

That’s even easier to do when your car can drive itself.

Police in Wisconsin pulled over an Illinois man near the border between the states after seeing him sleeping while his Tesla was on autopilot.

According to police, a deputy who said the Tesla was going 82 mph followed the vehicle for two miles with lights and sirens activated before the man realized he was being followed.

Bodycam video from the scene captured the suspect, Mitul Patel, a FedEx driver, denying he was sleeping.

DATE: May 18th, 2021 EVENT: Traffic Stop Investigation LOCATION: Kenosha County RELEASED BY: Sgt. David Wright - Public...

Posted by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

“He was totally sleeping, totally. Perfect. You were sleeping. You were totally like this in the car. Why would we drive like that?” Gomez said.

“I was OK,” Patel said.

“You were sleeping,” Gomez said.

“I was a little bit tired,” Patel said.

“No, you were sleeping, sir. I was on the side of you,” the deputy said. “I was looking at you and you were doing this. Your eyes were closed. So I know, I understand you have autopilot, but if something was to happen, you’re not able to make that conscious decision to stop in a hurry.”

Patel claimed he was on his way to work at the time.

He was given a ticket for inattentive driving, and officers also discovered he had two prior incidents where drivers called police after seeing him sleeping behind the wheel last year.

