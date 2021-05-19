Jaden Rudd is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Walborsky, Bradely and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week is a player who leads in a variety of ways, and succeeds on and off the field! And as it happens, it’s a player still trying to help his team win a 5A baseball State Championship. Mosley senior Jaden Rudd is the Dolphins ace, with a 5-1 record, a 1.39 earned run average. He’s pitched the team to wins in all three playoff games so far. He’s hitting .394, with 14 RBI and 41 runs scored! Impressive numbers all. Then there’s the matter of his GPA...a whopping 4.48! All this earning him a baseball scholarship to Notre Dame, where he plans to study business. If you’re like me you wonder how does he manage to do it all?

“My success is due to time management and putting the work in that it really takes to get everything done that you’ve got to get done.” Jaden told during one of his team’s postseason practices. “Before you move on to anything else. It’s really just a priority thing and it’s really pretty simple. "

Jaden’s coach is certainly appreciative of Rudd’s efforts, in every way. And he realizes that Rudd is well beyond your average high school baseball player, even when it comes to star players!

“Yeah coaches don’t get many guys like Jaden coming through here.” Mosley head coach Jon Hudson says. “Athletically, the things that he can do on the baseball field, you just don’t see that very often. The same thing with him as a student. You know he’s ranked top 20 in his class. You don’t see guys like Jaden run through very often.”

And for Jaden, it’s more than just doing it all for himself, he’s one of those natural leaders who works hard to make those around him better.

“Yeah absolutely, and Jaden does a great job of talking with the younger guys.” coach Hudson told me. “I see him all the time hitting after school, after hours, on the weekends. He’s got a sophomore out there, somebody out there that he’s working with out there heading as well.” “You know hopefully the guys around me can see what I’m doing each and every day to get better and get all the work done that I’ve got to do.” adds Rudd. “And they can kind of model their days and their time after it. To get everything done that they need to get done. It’s not too difficult. There’s enough time in the day you’ve just got to manage your time. " Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walbosky Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.