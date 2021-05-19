Jesse Nelson elected to become next Lynn Haven mayor

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Lynn Haven has been in political upheaval for nearly a year.

After the arrest and resignation of former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson, the city found itself in need of new leadership.

Dan Russell stepped in as interim mayor, until the municipal elections last month.

After the votes of Tuesday’s run-off election were counted, Jesse Nelson will take over the top job.

According to the unofficial results, he beat out Ellyne Fields by a mere 27 votes to become Lynn Haven’s next mayor.

”Right now, I’m excited. It’s a feeling of exhilaration. I feel like I’m standing on a mountain top and I can see a great future for Lynn Haven. Certainly, I was nervous as the results were coming in. Because of what the results would actually turn out to be. But now that the results are in I’m just overwhelmed with joy,” said Jesse Nelson, Lynn Haven mayor-elect.

Nelson says with the election behind him he plans to get to work on some priorities he’s set for the city.

These include restoring public trust, preparing for the future, as well as hold an open forum allowing the community to come out and express concerns, questions, or suggestions they have for the city.

Several other positions were filled in the Lynn Haven runoff election.

For Commissioner Seat 3, Jamie Warrick defeated George Hines, Jr.

Also up for grabs was Commissioner Seat 4. Candidate Judy Tinder will now hold that position after defeating opponent Brian Dick.

